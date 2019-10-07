PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital and seriously hurt after shooting himself in the face, Phoenix police said.
The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday night in Phoenix in the area of 36th Street and Baseline Road, police reported.
The man was upset with neighbors in the apartment above where he lived, Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department said.
After banging on his neighbor's apartment, Lewis said the man went back to his apartment and got a gun where he fired multiple shots into his ceiling.
The last shot he fired hit him in the face, police said. He had to be taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police didn't report any other injuries.
An investigation is underway.