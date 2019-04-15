PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in extremely critical condition after police said another man shot him on Monday evening in Phoenix.
It happened at an apartment complex parking lot near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
According to police, the two men got into an argument and the one of them shot the other.
A witness said the victim was shot in the chest and she performed CPR on him.
Emergency crews showed up and took him to the hospital.
No other details have been released.
