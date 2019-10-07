PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man was detained in Phoenix after reports of him bathing naked in a church fountain on Sunday afternoon, court documents say.
The incident reportedly happened at a church in the area of 7th Street and Northern Avenue.
Multiple people called authorities about a man cleaning himself in the fountain.
When officers got there, court documents say they saw the man behind the fence, by the fountain, walking back and forth as one of the callers blocked him from leaving.
When officers made contact with the man, court documents say he started saying senseless things like, "I am who I am mother [expletive]. [Expletive] you."
Then, according to court documents, the man walked to the fence a put his hands on top of it as if he was trying to get out. At that point, court documents say police grabbed him and pulled him to the ground.
Due to the man allegedly not cooperating by not putting up his hands, court documents say officers had to wait for backup to come help restrain his hands.
Following this, court documents say a backpack was uncovered at a bus stop that had jail paperwork with the man's possible identification information.
With help from Motor Vehicle Division records, authorities were able to identify the man as 28-year-old David Schettino.
Court documents say officers also found a baggie with a clear, crystal-like substance that they believe to be methamphetamine. When searching pockets of Schettino's shorts, court documents say officers found a used syringe.
Schettino now faces a number of charges, include indecent exposure, resisting arrest, dangerous drug possession and use and/or possession of drug paraphernalia.