MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man was arrested after colliding with a police officer vehicle stopped at a red light early Sunday morning.
Mesa Police Department spokesman, Detective Flam, said one of their patrol officers stopped for a red light around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Gilbert Road when a car driven by 31-year-old Hamilton Ruiz ran into the rear end of the patrol car.
Investigators on scene questioned Ruiz, who said he couldn't recall what happened leading up to the collision, according to courtroom documents.
Ruiz also admitted to drinking about four alcoholic beverages at a pool hall prior to the wreck, court documents say.
Flam said the officer was not seriously injured. He went to the hospital for evaluation and was able to go home to spend Father's Day with his family.
