Phoenix police have arrested a man for indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to a group of children in a grocery store.
It happened Tuesday at the Food City at 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Eugene Ray Kranz, 47, faces six counts of indecent exposure.
Police say he exposed himself to five children and their mother inside the grocery store.
According to the police report, the mother "addressed Kranz and advised him to cover up, which he did." But then, police say he exposed himself a second time.
Police located Kranz a short distance away and took him into custody.
Kranz, who is a transient, is due back in court Oct. 3.
[MAP of Food City Location at 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street]
(1) comment
Ok,I know he is looking for 3 hots and a cot,but they released this guy?If it was a clean cut man or woman would be jail or out on a high bail!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.