PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly driving more than 100 mph with a baby in the front seat of the car and a little boy with no seat belt in the back seat.
Albert Moreno, 24, faces multiple charges including driving on a suspended/revoked license, endangerment, speeding, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and reckless driving.
This happened on southbound I-17 near New River.
On Monday evening, a state trooper clocked a white passenger car going 109 mph in a 75-mph zone.
The trooper tried to get the car to stop, but the driver reportedly kept going and then "made an evasive action to the right" before exiting the freeway.
The trooper said the car failed to stop at a stop sign before turning into a gas station. But the gas station was a dead end, and the car finally stopped.
The driver, now identified as Moreno, got out of the car and was detained.
The trooper says there were three children in the car.
An 18-month-old baby was in a car seat in the front passenger seat, facing forward.
A 7-year-old boy was riding on someone's lap in the back seat and was not wearing a seatbelt.
And a 7-month-old baby was properly restrained in the back seat.
A check on Moreno's license showed that his license had been suspended two times and revoked once, according to court documents.
He told the trooper he "didn't stop because he knew his license was revoked and was worried about the kids not being restrained," according to the police report.
Moreno was taken to the Fourth Avenue Jail, where he was cited and released.
(3) comments
Cited and released....just to do it all over again!
who is raising these people?
Nother awesome Mexican.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.