MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding along the roads of Mesa with another man hanging partially outside his car window, being dragged along for about a mile.
This all started when the victim posted an online ad to sell his gun. The suspect, 23-year-old Marlon McFadden, responded to the ad.
Police say on May 12, McFadden met up with the victim in Mesa and examined the gun for sale, purportedly to buy it.
According to the police report, McFadden handed the victim an envelope full of fake money, took the gun and then ran toward his car.
When the victim realized the bills were fake, he chased after McFadden and "began struggling with the defendant through the door," states the police report.
Police say McFadden then "began to drive away from the location with the victim partially inside the vehicle," and that McFadden "drove approximately one mile south with the victim hanging from the vehicle."
Police say the victim was able to pull himself into the car when McFadden finally stopped driving. The pair then continued struggling.
The victim was able to retrieve his handgun and pull himself out of the car.
Several witnesses saw the victim being dragged, and they were able to give police the license plate number of the car McFadden was driving. It turned out to be his mom's car, according to investigators.
McFadden was arrested two days later. He faces charges of theft and endangerment.
According to police, McFadden has several felony convictions out of California.
