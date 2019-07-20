PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are looking for two men involved in a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. near McDowell Road and Interstate 17.
Police say Danzail Walton, 26, was standing at a parking lot exit when two men stopped their late model, blue Chevy sedan near him.
The suspects exited the vehicle and there was a short verbal exchange.
The suspect from the vehicle shot Walton.
A security guard returned fire and believed his rounds struck the vehicle as it fled the scene.
Walton was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
(1) comment
This happen at the arco on 27th?
