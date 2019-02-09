QT 51ST I10 POLICE ACTIVITY ISAAC_frame_771.jpg

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in a gas station's parking lot Saturday morning.

The incident happened outside a QuikTrip near 51st Avenue and Interstate 10.

According to police, a Chrysler 300 drove into the parking lot of the QuikTrip at a slow speed.

Then at approximately halfway through the parking lot, police say the vehicle suddenly accelerated and collided into two parked vehicles.

Police say the driver of the Chrysler was found unresponsive in the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as 44-year-old Gerardo Aguirre.

Police say that Aguirre may have suffered a medical incident prior to the collision.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(3) comments

trsalemme
trsalemme

I DO like the "Safe Place" sign in the back of the shot though.

Report Add Reply
Dean
Dean

If you have nothing to report then why report?

Report Add Reply
trsalemme
trsalemme

agreed

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.