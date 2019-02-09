PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in a gas station's parking lot Saturday morning.
The incident happened outside a QuikTrip near 51st Avenue and Interstate 10.
According to police, a Chrysler 300 drove into the parking lot of the QuikTrip at a slow speed.
Then at approximately halfway through the parking lot, police say the vehicle suddenly accelerated and collided into two parked vehicles.
Police say the driver of the Chrysler was found unresponsive in the vehicle.
The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He was later identified as 44-year-old Gerardo Aguirre.
Police say that Aguirre may have suffered a medical incident prior to the collision.
(3) comments
I DO like the "Safe Place" sign in the back of the shot though.
If you have nothing to report then why report?
agreed
