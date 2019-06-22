PD: Man dies following crash in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 19-year-old man has died following a crash in Maricopa overnight
According to Maricopa police, the crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Casa Grand Highway at Farrell Road.
Witnesses told officers that they found a vehicle off the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
