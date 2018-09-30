One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in west Phoenix, police said.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Witnesses say the man and a suspect got into a fight when the victim was shot.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The suspect fled and remains on the run.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
