PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect has died from his injuries after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in Phoenix, police said.
Just after 7 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department received a call about a domestic violence situation near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.
A woman told officers that she was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect, 35-year-old Eric Hagstrom, who left her at the location and got away in her vehicle.
Officers then received a call of a crash near 40th Street and Thomas Road.
When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found that the victim’s vehicle but Hagstrom was nowhere to be found.
Police then received an unknown trouble call near 44th Street and Thomas Road.
According to Phoenix police, an officer arrived on scene and contacted a witness, who told them that Hagstrom had a gun and was lying down in the driveway.
The officer then contacted Hagstrom in the driveway and gave him verbal commands to drop the gun.
Hagstrom then pointed the gun at the officer, police said.
The officer then fired his weapon at Hagstrom, striking him and ending the threat.
A gun was located at the scene where the suspect was lying down.
Hagstrom was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
According to police, the officer involved in the shooting is a 30-year-old man who has been with the department for a year and a half.
No officers were hurt during the incident.
The incident is under investigation.
(1) comment
This news agency is quickly losing any and all credibility. "Hagstrom then pointed the gun at the officer, police said"
So why do these moron reporters keep calling them "officer-involved shooting?"
What the heck are you yellow bellies afraid of?
Why aren't you saying, "Man dies after pointing gun at police."???
