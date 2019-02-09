PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man had died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Phoenix, police said.
The collision was reported just before 10 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police say a man was walking westbound in the curb lane of West Indian School Road when person driving a 1990’s model White Ford F-150 truck hit him.
The driver of the truck did not stop or remain on scene, police said.
The victim, 58-year-old Leslie Etsitty was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Indian School Road was temporarily closed between 22nd and 23rd avenues.
The crash is still under investigation.
