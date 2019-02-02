PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being struck by two cars in west Phoenix, police say.
The collision was reported around 8 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police say that 69-year-old Jose Diron was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle. While Diron was down, he was struck again by another vehicle.
Diron was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Police said that both drivers remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.
No charges or citations were issued.
