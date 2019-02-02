PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being struck by a car in west Phoenix, police say.
The collision was reported around 8 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the collision occurred on 67th Avenue, just south of Buckeye Road. It is affecting traffic northbound and southbound for about half a mile.
The man was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The victim was identified as 69-year-old Jose Diron.
Police said that both drivers remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.
No charges or citations were issued.
