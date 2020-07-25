PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating a suspicious death after an injured man was found in the road early Saturday morning.
Police officials say officers patrolling shortly after midnight in the area of 44th Street and University Drive came across an injured 35-year-old man who was unconscious. They say the man seemed to have been a victim of foul play.
Fire personnel took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives are continuing to investigate. If you have any information, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.