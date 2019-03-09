PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect has been detained after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in Phoenix, police said.
The shooting was reported near 44th Street and Thomas Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said officers responded to a domestic violence situation. During a confrontation with officers, the man pointed a gun at officers and the officers shot the suspect.
The man was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police said no officers were hurt.
No additional information was immediately available.
Continue to follow AZ Family for updates on this developing story.
