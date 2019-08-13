PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A man is accused of entering a closed jetway on the airfield at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and deploying an emergency slide on Tuesday morning.
Phoenix police said at 2:15 a.m., Zackaria Mudasir was observed by a passenger entering the secure area of Terminal 2, from a closed jetway on the airfield at Gate 3.
Mudasir was contacted by police where he failed to show identification and provided a fake name to an officer.
While in police custody, officers learned that Mudasir activated the emergency escape slide on a United Airlines aircraft.
For security reasons, Phoenix police are not releasing details on how the suspect got onto the plane.
Mudasir was booked into jail and charged with criminal trespass, criminal damage and failure to provide a true name.
United Airlines released the following statement to Arizona's Family on the incident: “We are aware of this issue which happened early in the morning of August 13th at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport involving one of our aircraft, and are working closely with local authorities. We will provide any assistance necessary as this investigation continues."
