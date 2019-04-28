PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man at a motel in downtown Phoenix Sunday night.
Police say a 60-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were injured after the shooting at the Motel K near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 6 p.m.
[VIDEO: Man killed, woman hurt after Phoenix motel shooting]
They say several shots were fired from the doorway after the suspect knocked on the door and the woman opened it.
The suspect fled the scene and has yet to be identified.
Police say the man was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect is described as a black male between 50- to 55-years-old, wearing a blue shirt and black hat.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141, or if wishing to remain anonymous, call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
(6) comments
Drug deal gone bad. Murder suicide attempt. Gang related. Take your pick. In any event a good step toward taking out the trash.
the militarized Phoenix police had show again
how they fail to keep the Citizens safe
Department is run by a liberal and the city is run by liberals. This should be no surprise.
more innocent people the police fail to protect
Seriously?
So we should post cops outside the hotel rooms ... ? Stupid comment. hate on the police but that is a dumb comment.
