PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and a woman is recovering after they were shot in a Phoenix driveway late Monday night.
The shooting occurred near Roeser Road and 16th Street around 10:22 p.m.
Police say when officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Kenneth Hendricks and his 43-year-old wife shot in the driveway of a home.
They were both rushed to a local hospital. Police say Hendricks died at the hospital and his wife suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the husband and wife were involved in an altercation with two men when they were shot.
The suspects fled the scene and have not been located.
Police describe the suspects as a black male, 30 to 35 years of age, wearing dark clothing and a Hispanic male, 30 to 35 years of age, wearing dark clothing.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this shooting is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
(1) comment
Illegal's neigborhood
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.