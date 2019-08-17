PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred outside of an adult club overnight.
The incident happened just before 3 a.m. near the area of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.
According to police, 23-year-old Kirk Anthony Kariker was escorted out by security staff after he was involved in an altercation inside the club.
While in the parking lot, Kariker retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and pointed it at several people. That's when a 22-year-old man also retrieved a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking Kariker.
Kariker was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Phoenix police say the shooter stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.
No criminal charges will be filed at this time.
(4) comments
Boobies and guns don’t mix
Pointed a gun at multiple people? Why were multiple people around him in the parking lot after he was just escorted out of this place for being involved in an "altercation" of some sort, was he being jumped? Too bad he was even there. I wonder if he was trying to get his girlfriend friend or wife out of that place. "Suzy, you can't do this, let's go". If so, if she went down that path, he'd be better off cutting his losses and moving on in life. Wasn't there a young guy in Phoenix a couple years ago involved in one of these type of situations who ended up getting cooked alive in the truck of his car when his car was set on fire?
Even the dude was most likely protecting himself, he was drinking and should not be in possession of a firearm.
Ahhh, hormones, booze, and lots of insecurity. Delightful combo. I bet they were arguing over which one the stripper liked more.
