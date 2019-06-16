CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has turned himself in following a house party shooting that left another man dead early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at a home near Ray Road and McClintock Drive.
According to Chandler police, the received calls of shots fired at the residence with reports of people fleeing from the home.
Chandler police confirmed that the home was being rented through popular website Airbnb.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man lying in the backyard with multiple gun shot wounds. He later died of his injuries.
Officers later learned there was a party at the residence when an argument broke out.
Police say a man involved in the shooting turned himself in and is speaking with detectives.
There are no outstanding suspects at this time.
(3) comments
So sad that guns are the weapons we use today to settle disputes. I live just a street over from where this happened and it’s normally a quiet neighborhood. Prayers for his family
The law works for the lawless. [scared]
Why no names?
