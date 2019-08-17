Man dead, 1 detained following shooting at Phoenix adult club

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at an adult club overnight.

The shooting took place near the area of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road

Police say a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Phoenix police say the shooter was detained.

No other details have been released at this time. 

 

