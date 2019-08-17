PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at an adult club overnight.
The shooting took place near the area of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Police say a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Phoenix police say the shooter was detained.
No other details have been released at this time.
