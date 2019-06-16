CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has turned himself in following a house party shooting that left another man dead early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at a home near Ray Road and McClintock Drive.
According to Chandler police, the received calls of shots fired at the residence with reports of people fleeing from the home.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man lying in the backyard with multiple gun shot wounds. He later died of his injuries.
Officers later learned there was a party at the residence when an argument broke out.
The shooter turned himself into the police department. Detectives are currently speaking with him.
(1) comment
Why no names?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.