TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and another person hurt Wednesday night in Tempe.
The double shooting was reported near the Sanctuary on Broadway Apartments, east of Priest Drive on Broadway Road, around 11:40 p.m.
Police said when officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man shot inside a car. A 19-year-old was found outside the car who had also been shot.
They were both taken to a local hospital. Police said the 18-year-old died and the second victim is in critical condition.
No names have been released.
Police believe the shooting is drug-related.
Police did not release any information regarding potential suspect(s).
The scene remained active for several hours as homicide detectives investigated.
Police added there is no indication this shooting is related to the shooting at the Arizona Mills Mall earlier in the evening.
The investigation remains ongoing.