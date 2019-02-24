PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, police say.
The shooting was reported about 3 p.m. near 19th and Peoria avenues, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the victim, 23-year-old Mikal Williams, was in the parking lot of a townhouse complex when the suspect pulled up in a vehicle, got out and shot Williams multiple times.
Police said the suspect was last seen traveling in a silver or gray at 1500 W. Sahuaro Drive.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
I'm just glad we have a plethora of firearms readily available to help us resolve our petty disputes... God bless the 2nd Amendment and the morons who misinterpret it.
