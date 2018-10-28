PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead after a shooting near a park Sunday night in Phoenix, police said.
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. near 16th Street and Campbell Avenue, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead with gunshot wound, police said.
The shooting is under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
