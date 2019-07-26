SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man died after he was shot at a home in Surprise Friday evening.
Surprise police officials say the shooting happened at a home located near Greenway and El Mirage roads shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Police on scene say two men were arguing at a home when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other with multiple shots.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The shooter stayed on scene and being questioned by police.
