GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale man is behind bars after police said he egged and flooded the Glendale Municipal Airport, causing $70,000 in damage.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Timothy Tan Guan started by egging buildings in the area. Then it escalated egging and breaking windows.
On Jan 4, police said he took it a step further and dragged a hose into the airport terminal, turned on the water and flooded the first floor of the terminal. He used a hammer to break multiple windows as well, officers said.
The damage forced the airport, including the flight school, to shut down for 24 hours while crews dried the area.
Two days later, an airport employee spotted Guan at the terminal fiddling with a water spigot which he had used earlier to flood the terminal, court documents said. The worker tried to box him in but Guan was able to escape, court documents said. But the employee got a licnese plate number.
Officers were able to track him down and Guan was arrested on Sunday. They said they searched his car and found at least 10 cases of eggs containg 60 eggs each in his trunk.
Guan was booked on one count of criminal damage and one count of aggravated criminal damage, both felonies.
He was denied bond because he was out on felony release.
