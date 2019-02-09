QT 51ST I10 POLICE ACTIVITY ISAAC_frame_771.jpg

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred at gas station's parking lot Saturday morning.

The incident happened outside a QuikTrip near 51st Avenue and Interstate 10.

One man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other details have been released at this time.

(1) comment

Dean
Dean

If you have nothing to report then why report?

