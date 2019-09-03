PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a fight led to a deadly shooting Tuesday, according to police.
It happened just after 11:45 a.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.
Police say Jose Amparano, 33, got into a fight with Christopher-Daine Kindred, 28, near a fast-food restaurant.
During the fight, police say Amparano shot Kindred and took off. Kindred was taken to a hospital where he died.
After the shooting, DPS detectives, who were not in uniform, saw the suspect running away from the victim. Detectives followed Amparano into a nearby apartment complex and go into a unit.
A short time later, detectives saw him emerge from the apartment, and noticed he had changed clothes.
Detectives detained Amparano, who then "made the spontaneous statement that he shot the victim three times, but thought he was carrying a BB gun," according to the police report.
Police say that two witnesses identified Amparano as the shooter.
In a later interview with police, Amparano said that on the day of the shooting, he and the victim "had smoked methamphetamine together." Amparano also said he "believed while the victim was in his apartment, he had stolen medication that belonged to his girlfriend," according to the police report.
Police say that Amparano left his apartment with "what he thought was a Smith and Wesson BB gun to look for the victim, find his girlfriend's medication and shoot him with his own BB gun."
When Amparano found the victim, "there was a confrontation and he intentionally crossed the street to shoot him with the BB gun," stated the police report..
The report continues: "Jose (Amparano) stated he was surprised when he discovered the gun was real after firing the first bullet. He did not know why he shot the victim an additional two times."
Police say a local business in the area "had video surveillance that captured Jose chasing (the victim) into the street, shooting him and running away."
Amparano was booked into Maricopa County Jail.
He is due to appear in court Sept. 11. His bond was set at $1 million.