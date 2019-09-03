PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is behind bars after a fight led to a deadly shooting in Phoenix Tuesday, according to police.
It happened just after 11:45 a.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.
Police say Jose Amparano, 33, got into a fight with Christopher-Daine Kindred, 28, near a fast food restaurant.
During the fight, police say Amparano shot Kindred and fled.
Kindred was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police say Amparano was located nearby by officers and was taken into custody.
While in custody, police say Amparano admitted involvement and detectives developed probably cause to charge him with first-degree murder.
Amparano was booked into Maricopa County Jail. It is unclear if he has a lawyer at this time.