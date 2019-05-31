PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix man is facing felony charges of voyeurism and a misdemeanor count of public sexual indecency after police said he was caught watching three teenage girls in their bedroom.
Police arrested Sergio Morales Sanchez, 38, the evening of Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his west Phoenix home, which is in the area of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.
According to court documents, a man next door saw Sanchez the night before. That man told police Sanchez had “one hand on the window looking into the bedroom” of three teen girls. According to the man, Sanchez was masturbating while watching them.
Investigators said Sanchez first “denied multiple times ever stopping at the victim’s house or going near the window.”
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, he “changed his story” several times throughout the interview to explain why “his DNA might be on the window ….”
He said helped his neighbors fix the window six months ago, according to court documents. He then said he helped repair something a couple of months ago. In the next iteration, according to the probable cause statement, Sanchez “said he might have touched the window when he was walking home three or four days ago after drinking with his friends.”
He later said he urinated in the area by the window after drinking with a friend who lives next door to the victims. Police say he demonstrated an action with one hand on the wall that was similar to what the reporting party described.
Court documents show that Sanchez failed to appear in court for an unrelated incident. No information about that was immediately available.
A judge set a cash-only bond of $15,000. If he posts that, he will be subject to electronic monitoring and supervision by Pretrial Services. The judge also scheduled a status conference for June 6 and a preliminary hearing for June 10.
