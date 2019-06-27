SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After months on the run, police said they arrested the man who stole from medical offices in north Scottsdale.
Police said an employee confronted and followed Gary Duckworth at a business complex on Scottsdale Road near Greenway Parkway on Tuesday around 3 p.m. The employee said Duckworth didn't have a reasonable explanation for being there and called police, according to investigators.
Officers showed up and recognized him as the suspect wanted in connection with burglaries at businesses in Scottsdale and other Valley cities, police said.
Police said he was linked to at least two burglaries at medical offices at the HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center. The first incident was on March 27 where he stole cash and a patients purse, police said. Investigators said he then burglarized another medical office in the same complex on May 2, stealing electronics.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Police looking for man stealing from medical offices in north Scottsdale]
Duckworth was booked into jail on multiple counts of burglary.
Police said officers were able to identify him thanks to "a number of tips received from the public."
(3) comments
Guilty , picture tells a thousand words.
‘But I din do nuffin ‘.
Oh Boy, let the protests and lawsuits begin! Surely, he has the right to take what he wants. Why should this be illegal? He's clearly a victim of social injustice at the end of the day. Gathering up my protest signs and gear now. What time is the march, Reverend?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.