TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time in Tempe, a man was arrested for riding an electric scooter while drunk, according to police.
Police say 28-year-old Shelton Begay was riding a Bird scooter on the southbound side of Rural Road near Broadway Road when he hit a car in the lane next to him just after 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.
The driver was not hurt and said she saw him "swerving" in the lane before he hit her car, according to police documents.
He took off but was later found in the median on Broadway Road near Terrace Road.
Begay was looked at by firefighters and then was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Police found his blood alcohol level was 0.285, which is about three and a half times the legal limit.
About seven small bottles of 99 Bananas liquor and a 16 ounce can of Four Peaks Golden Lager were found in his backpack, police said.
Begay was later arrested on charges of DUI, reckless driving, criminal damage and endangerment. The electric-powered scooter counts as a vehicle under state law.
(1) comment
Ugh. Banana schnapps and beer? That makes me want to puke just thinking about it.
