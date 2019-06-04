PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are looking for a man who is accused of breaking into two Phoenix homes and then stealing guns.
The two separate incidents occurred last Wednesday near the area of 24th Street and Roeser Road.
Police say the man broke into the homes and one of the incidents was caught on camera.
In the surveillance video, the suspect goes inside the home, pulling out a gun as he cases the place before stealing a couple guns.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man with black hair and an unknown mark on his left cheek.
If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.