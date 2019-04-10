PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to police, a late night altercation led to a man being shot in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Police say two men got into an altercation near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 11 p.m.
The altercation ended with one of the men being shot. He was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police say a few people have been detained and they believe the suspected shooter is in custody.
Police believe the suspect and victim do know each other but they are still trying to determine the relationship.
No further details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.