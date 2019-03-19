PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested after he assaulted a Phoenix police officer during a traffic stop late Sunday night.
The incident took place near the area of Broadway Road and Central Avenue in south Phoenix.
A Phoenix officer riding a motorcycle pulled over 23-year-old Brian Michael Williams for a traffic stop.
According to court documents, Williams began yelling vulgarities at the officer.
When approaching the vehicle, the officer saw that Williams was sweating, described his behavior as erratic and his pupils were dilated.
Williams then turned toward the officer, according to court documents. The suspect then struck the officer.
Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene and drove eastbound.
That's when another officer arrived to the scene,
The officer relayed over the police radio that Williams seemed erratic and almost struck him as well.
Phoenix police then conducted another traffic stop. Police added that Williams immediately hit his brakes and stopped in the middle of the road.
As an officer tried to approach the vehicle, Williams was honking his vehicle horn, yelling, revving his engine and rolled up his windows as they were down, police said.
A short pursuit then began between the officers and Williams, before he struck his brakes, stopping near the area of Central and Southgate avenues.
More officers arrived on scene and pinned Williams' vehicle with their patrol vehicles.
Williams was later arrested and taken into the Fourth Avenue Jail.
Williams was booked for several charges including two counts of DUI, one count of aggravated assault on a police officer and a count of unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle.
