MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly drove drunk during a fiery crash that killed a woman in Mesa on Monday morning.
The crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of Val Vista Drive and Brown Road.
Our news chopper flew over the crash scene, which showed that both vehicles caught on fire following the collision.
Police say 57-year-old Silvia Arriolla was killed in the crash.
A second person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The at-fault driver of the other vehicle, 56-year-old Timothy Vaughan, was arrested at the scene and is being charges with manslaughter. Police say he is suspected of driving under the influence.
Police had the intersection closed down through the morning commute as detectives investigated. It has since reopened.
Friends and family of Arriolla have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here if you wish to donate.
(1) comment
"...both vehicles were caught on fire..." alas, more 5th grade writing.
