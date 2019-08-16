SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges in a deadly Scottsdale racing crash earlier this month.
The accident happened on the afternoon of Aug. 3 at the intersection of Williams Drive and Miller Road, and left a 68-year-old woman dead.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Man kills 1 in 2-vehicle crash after allegedly speed racing in Scottsdale]
Police believe the two suspects were racing before the collision.
One suspect, 22-year-old Ramon Angel Carrasco, was arrested shortly after police say his BMW collided with the victim's car.
And now, police have arrested another man who was allegedly racing with Cassrasco prior to the collision.
Police say 59-year-old Robert J. Foster, of Scottsdale, was driving a Lamborghini in excess of 100 MPH just before the crash.
The victim was driving by herself southbound on Miller Road, about to make a left turn on Williams Drive, when one of the racing vehicles crashed into her car.
The victim, later identified as Cynthia Ann Fisher, was critically injured in the crash and later died at the hospital.
Carrasco and his female passenger had minor injuries and received treatment at a local hospital. He was arrested a short time later on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
But it wasn't until this week that police arrested the other alleged racer, Foster.
Foster is being held in custody on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Thanks to Scottdale's photo enforcement program they have critical evidence that will aid in the prosecution of this case. Support more photo enforcement programs and help free up officers to proactively target dangerous drivers like these two.
"Foster is being held in custody on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault." As much as I would like to blame the White Menace Syndrome, I am going to ask why is he being charged! Was he the one that collided with the victims automobile? That doesn't appear to be the case so why is he being charged!? So he was speeding, so what! The other idiot is the one that couldn't control his vehicle so now they're blaming this guy for it. Accomplice Liability Laws are out of control in America Land of the Free!
Probably because he was racing.
He was an accomplice in the commission of a felony which result in a death. Same as was he was the passenger in a vehicle involved in a drive by shooting,
Who creates these headlines, written so poor
Boycott Lambos and BMW's they are selling cars that kill people.
Now do you see how stupid it is when people demand WalMart to stop selling guns because guns kill people. I know the mass shooters used Automatic weapons, but WalMart doesn't automatics, or semi-automatics.
Innocent 68 year old victim minding her own business...so many crazy kooks out there
Someone said sue him for all he’s got. It’s north Scottsdale - he’s only got a Lamborghini lease because it was co-signed by his mim and he’s a signer on his girlfriends capital one card. No actual money there. Who’s gonna sell suits at men’s warehouse this weekend while he’s locked up?
Well, at least the Lamborghini is worth a couple of hundred grand anyway.
Man... he’s like the official poster boy for the north Scottsdale douchebag society!
Blue lambo, yeah, he was gonna stay hidden long. Make an example, I hate people who race on crowded streets.
Idiot.....your 59 years old and you have the maturity of a 17 year old.....enjoy jail moron!
Considdering the possible deadly consequences of street racing, the punishment for this activity needs to be upgraded to a felony crime.
What a moron. Speed kills. Learn it whole you are sitting in prison.
probably will die before sentencing.
Epstein style... he’ll break his own neck in four places.
The guy has or had a trach. He either has severe respiratory issues, like cancer or he may have already tried to kill himself already and they needed a trach so he could breathe.
Hopefully the family sues this Lamborghini driving pig for everything he has.
