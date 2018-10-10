GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After months of investigation, the Glendale Police Department says it has arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in March.
Margarito Valencia Rodriguez was arrested this month but police wouldn't say what day.
The crash happened near 47th Avenue on Camelback Road on March 29 around 8:45 p.m.
The victim, identified as Cleon Baker, was on a bicycle when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on the morning of April 30.
Rodriguez was in a white Ford Econoline van when he hit Baker, police said.
Officers said they released surveillance video and anonymous tips started to come in.
Detectives were able to identify Rodriguez as the driver and he was arrested, police said.
He was booked on one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, along with misdemeanor counts of providing a false name and driving on a suspended license.
