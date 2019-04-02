TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in Tolleson for allegedly inappropriately touching himself near a school bus stop.
Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Dedric Dwayne Riser. The police report described him as "mentally ill, homeless and potentially violent."
On March 22, Riser was seen inappropriately touching himself at a bus stop near a high school.
Rider was arrested on a probation violation.
According to the police report, he first gave officers a fake name.
His real name was eventually discovered, and police found he was wanted on warrants out of Arizona, Texas and Kansas.
Police say Riser has a history of providing fake names and identities.
Riser is due back in court on April 8.
