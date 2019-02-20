TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- Police have arrested a man accused of touching himself inappropriately at a library on the ASU campus.
Edrick Soto, 35, faces four charges including public sexual indecent exposure and sexual indecency.
Soto was arrested Feb. 1 for the alleged crime at the ASU Noble Library on the Tempe campus.
Police say Soto would go into the library, sit next to the victims, then begin touching himself.
He was positively identified doing the same thing in two other recent cases and has been previously convicted on a similar charge.
Soto is due back in court Feb. 21.
