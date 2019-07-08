GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A homeless man is facing a couple of charges after police said he threatened a woman with an inert grenade in Glendale.
Neilson Dewayne Hight was arrested on June 30 near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Around 8 p.m., police said they got a call from a woman who said a man appeared to have a bomb in his hands, court documents said.
When officers arrived, they said they asked Hight if he had a weapon and he said he did.
The 42-year-old was told to put down the weapon, but he said couldn't or else it would explode.
They then asked what kind of weapon he had, Hight said he had a grenade, police said, and then showed them the grenade.
Court paperwork didn't describe how he was taken into custody but he was arrested.
The bomb squad determined the grenade was inert.
Hight was booked into jail and is facing one count of aggravated assault and one count of misconduct involving simulated explosive devices.
