PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As mosques around the Valley held vigils this weekend to remember those lost in the New Zealand massacre, Phoenix police arrested a man for threatening and intimidating at a mosque near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
The arrest comes just days after a deadly attack at mosques in New Zealand.
[RELATED: Death toll rises to 50 in New Zealand mosque shootings, injuries also rise to 50]
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, the man entered the United Islamic Center of Arizona at about 7:30 p.m. stating that he was curious about the Muslim religion. He was asked to sit in on a prayer service.
The man, identified as 40-year-old Noel Thomas Becht, did so for a while but then began wandering around, entering rooms he was not permitted to be in, without invitation.
Thompson said he asked unusual questions regarding service times at this mosque and at the mosque in Tempe.
When questioned by one of the leaders, Becht put his finger to his neck and made a sawing motion, Thompson said.
Becht was taken into custody by officers and is being charged with threatening and intimidating, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Despite the threat, fear is not stopping mosques across the Valley from keeping their doors open and welcoming people of all faiths.
In fact, one Scottsdale mosque opened its doors Sunday evening for a vigil to remember those who died in the New Zealand attacks.
This was the second vigil held this weekend.
[RELATED: Tempe vigil honors those killed in New Zealand mosque massacre]
Sunday's vigil at the Islamic Center of the Northeast Valley was standing room-only, and brought out dignitaries including Phoenix mayor-elect Kate Gallego and Congressman Greg Stanton.
"I grew up knowing that my own family came to America to escape religious violence, and I believe no person should ever be persecuted for their religious beliefs," said Gallego.
Congressman Greg Stanton shared these words: "Let there be peace on our Earth. These are troubled times in America and across the globe."
There was also a uniformed police presence at the vigil to make sure things stayed secure.
(16) comments
Just to be fair , the Philippines are a very different culture/ nation/ ethno state. I'm sure everyone cares about the Philippines Christians. Especially if trying to prove another person as incorrect. So the same ethno state (Philippines) had ethnic Philippino's Muslim- kill Philippino Christians? That's phenomenal and irrelevant to the current situation. Try and be a good person peeps
Happy to provide security on a limited basis; at no charge for any Mosque in need, in danger, or in trouble. No human should have to live in fear of morons like this guy.
Based.
We had a similar incident at our church. It was never reported here. Oh right, ours is a Christian church.
Similar how? Also, did a Christian church just have an armed terrorist run about and kill 50 of it's members in the last 3 days?
Similar how? Enlighten me... Was a Christian church shot up and 50 people killed by a Muslim terrorist in the last... EVER?
9-11
Not unless it was an African American Christian church.
120 Christians killed by Muslims in one country since Feb 1, 2019. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2019/march/nigerian-christians-under-siege-attacks-claim-120-lives-since-february-nbsp
20 killed in christian church boming in Philippines In Jan, 2019
https://fox5sandiego.com/2019/01/27/20-killed-dozens-wounded-in-philippines-church-bombings/
So, um, yeah. Scum exist in all religions
Bataclan, Manchester, London Bridge, San Bernardino, Fort Hood, Orlando, that priest who was beheaded in a church in Ireland by muslims, the Yazidi, Farkhunda..... shall I continue?
If you've never heard of MK Ultra, I suggest doing some checking. The guy who attacked the Mosque in Christ's Church, NZ was NOT of his right mind. No true Muslim would do what he did, anyway. You probably know that already, though.
I'm rain man ,,, I'd like you to do a wiki analysis of Muslims vs Christians in the all out battle for who holds the Victim Card the proudest.
Another tolerant, loving, brain-dead Christian.
Ok Ackmed...
and yet your hypocrisy shows in your defense of Islam and its bigoted supremacist doctrine
Nothing like that in the Talmud though, huh? Now THAT is a book of hate, if ever there was.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.