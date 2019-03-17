PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police arrested a man Saturday night for threatening and intimidating at a mosque near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, the man entered the United Islamic Center of Arizona at about 7:30 p.m. stating that he was curious about the Muslim religion. He was asked to sit in on a prayer service.
The man, identified as 40-year-old Noel Thomas Becht, did so for a while but then began wandering around, entering rooms he was not permitted to be in, without invitation.
Thompson said he asked unusual questions regarding service times at this mosque and at the mosque in Tempe.
When questioned by one of the leaders, Becht put his finger to his neck and made a sawing motion, Thompson said.
Becht was taken into custody by officers and is being charged with threatening and intimidating, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
