TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say they have the man they believe carjacked a woman, leaving her in the middle of a Tempe street.
According to police, Anthony Garcia pushed the victim out of her Fiat 500 while she stopped at a red light near University Drive and Mill Avenue on Tuesday, April 30.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman carjacked near ASU campus in Tempe]
Detective Greg Bacon of the Tempe Police Department said Garcia got into the victim's car on the passenger side, and then pushed her out, moved into the driver seat and drove away.
According to court documents, Garcia crashed while trying to get away.
Police said Garcia was not armed during the carjacking, but they believe he used threats or physical force to take the victim's car.
Police eventually found the stolen Fiat near 24th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, about 8 miles from where he allegedly took it.
Police said Garcia tried to avoid being arrested.
According to court documents, Garcia also has an arrest warrant for a probation violation. He has previous arrests for armed robbery, trespassing and aggravated assault on his record.
In court documents, police describe Garcia as "a documented criminal street gang member" and a "known drug user" with "a violent history."
