SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have made an arrest in connection to the theft of Diamondbacks relief pitcher Archie Bradley's golf clubs.
Scottsdale police said 32-year-old Andrew J. Burtoni was taken into custody Thursday near his place in Mesa around 3 p.m.
The stolen golf clubs were recovered a week ago in Gilbert.
Police said Burtoni stole the clubs during the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Jan. 30.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Police looking for man who stole Archie Bradley's bag at WM Phoenix Open]
He walked off the TPC Scottsdale grounds with the clubs, police said.
