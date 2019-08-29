GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say they have arrested a Glendale man who allegedly stabbed his roommate to death.
It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of 55th and Orangewood avenues, which is south of Northern Avenue.
According to police, a person called 911 after hearing a neighbor screaming, "Help!"
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, 43-year-old Bradley Delbert Harshman. He was severely wounded and later died at the hospital.
Investigators said Harshman's roommate, Brent Vincent Carvajal, told them he and Harshman had gotten into an argument.
Police said Carvajal, 35, "admitted to stabbing his roommate."
He was arrested and booked on suspicion of homicide.
It's not clear how long Harshman and Carvajal had lived together or known each other.
Police did not say what sparked the argument the preceded the stabbing.