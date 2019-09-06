PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old in late August in Phoenix.
Police say Jaiden Clark, 19, and Corrieontae King, 18, were involved in a fight in a parking lot near 28th Street and Broadway Road around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.
During the fight, police say Clark shot King and fled the scene.
King died at the hospital.
Police were able to arrest Clark for King's murder on Sept. 5.
He was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail for second-degree murder. It's unclear at this time if he has retained a lawyer.
The investigation is ongoing.